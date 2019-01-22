LIVE: Nissan Kicks India Launch

Initiating the beginning of a new India-specific strategy for the carmaker, the Nissan Kicks will be launched in India today. A smart looking compact SUV, the Kicks boasts of modern styling, some first-in-segment features, and is powered by tried-n-tested motors. We are at the launch event and this post will be updated real-time with information related to price, variants and all the other details. In the meanwhile, you may check out our comprehensive review, here.

12:54 PM: Prices start at INR 9.55 Lakh Ex-showroom.

Petrol Variants: XL – 9.55 Lakh; XV – 10.95 lakh

Diesel Variants: XL – 10.85 lakh; XV – 12.49 lakh; XV Premium – 13.65 lakh; XV Premium + – 14.65 lakh

12:52 PM: 27 new categories of accessories. New subscription plan from Nissan provides alternative to buying the car, at 11 Rs per kilometre, with zero down payment up front. The monthly fee is inclusive of insurance, maintenance and RSA.

Automatic aircon, ABS+EBD, dual airbags, and Nissan Connect to be offered as standard across variants.

12:51 PM: For the first 10,000 customers, 3 years warranty, 24 hours roadside assistance and maintenance (up to 30,000 km) comes at no additional cost.

12:50 PM: Four variants for diesel – XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium +

Two in petrol – XL and XV

Eleven colour options – Pearl White, Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Amber Orange, Deep Blue Pearl, Night Shade, Fire Red and Onyx Black, Bronze Grey and Amber Orange, Pearl White and Onyx Black, Pearl White and Amber Orange

12:45 PM: Nissan is targeting the bold and new Young generation with the Kicks. Has identified them as the 'Firestarters'

12:42 PM: Nissan will introduce the LEAF Electric Vehicle in India in 2019

