TVS Motor Company Partners with Abans Auto; Will Export TVS King Three-Wheeler To Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership with Abans Auto, a leading distributor in Sri Lanka. Through this tie-up, TVS King, the 200 cc passenger three-wheeler, will be launched in the Sri Lankan market. As a part of the agreement, the Company will leverage Abans Auto’s network of over 200 showrooms and appointed dealers in strategic locations around Sri Lanka. Furthermore, Abans Finance will provide finance schemes to the customers of TVS Motor Company at affordable rates.

The TVS King is powered by a 200 cc, low friction 7-port engine with the peak torque at lower rpm to climb gradients easily and drive the vehicle in congested city traffic without frequent gearshifts. The motor operates at lower revolutions for a given road speed which is aimed to improve reliability of the engine and delivers good mileage.

More From TVS – TVS WEGO and TVS Jupiter Get Sync Brake System

The vehicle comes with Twin Head lamps (35 watts), bigger and brighter rear tail lamps and has a single large windshield with laminated glass. The three-wheeler also feature dashboard with fuel level indicators and mobile phone charging socket, dual tone seats, and an integrated bumper. The TVS King’s electric start option reduces driver’s fatigue. The vehicle is claimed to have better head and legroom in the passenger compartment, while the suspension and the seat are positioned to optimize ride quality for longer duration.

TVS King is priced at 691, 850 LKR and is available in all showrooms of Abans Auto across Sri Lanka.