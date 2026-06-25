Land Rover Classic unveils Four Unique Defender V8 Models With Colour-Shifting Paint

Land Rover Classic has unveiled one of its most unusual Defender projects yet. Built for a private customer, the collection includes four remastered Classic Defender V8 models finished in a special paint shade that changes colour depending on the light.
The custom-built family includes four different Defender body styles. Each one has been restored and upgraded by Land Rover Classic while retaining the character of the original model.
Four Defenders, One Matching Theme
The collection consists of:
- Defender 90 Station Wagon
- Defender 90 Soft Top
- Defender 110 Station Wagon
- Defender 110 Double Cab Pick-Up
All four models feature a new Spectral Green paint finish. Depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions, the colour can appear green, purple or gold.
Land Rover says each vehicle spent nearly 400 hours in its paint facility for preparation, painting, colour matching and final finishing work.
Exterior Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Paint Finish
|Spectral Green colour-shifting paint
|Roof Colour
|Icy White
|Wheels
|18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels
|Coachlines
|Hand-painted white finish
|Expedition Cage
|Finished in Icy White
The special paint treatment is also applied to the wheels, badging and selected dashboard panels.
Premium Cabin
The cabin follows the same bespoke theme as the exterior.
Key interior highlights include:
- Bridge of Weir Vanilla leather upholstery
- Green contrast stitching
- Leather-bound Superwool carpets
- Defender-branded floor mats
- Custom interior trim pieces
Buyers can also opt for a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with Bluetooth and digital radio functions.
New Body Style Options Added
Land Rover Classic has expanded the Defender V8 restoration programme with two additional body styles.
These include:
- Defender 110 Double Cab Pick-Up
- Defender 90 Hard Top
They join the existing Station Wagon and Soft Top versions already available through the Classic Defender V8 programme.
V8 Power Remains
Every Classic Defender V8 uses a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine producing 405 PS and 515 Nm. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The vehicles also receive upgraded suspension, steering and braking components as part of the restoration process.