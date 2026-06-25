Kia Seltos Petrol Automatic retains 79% of its value

A lot of people look at mileage, features and engine options before buying a car. But resale value matters too. Nobody likes seeing their car lose a big chunk of its value after a few years. That is where the Kia Seltos has done well.
According to a recent study conducted with Spinny, the Seltos Petrol Automatic has recorded the highest value retention among mid size SUVs. The model holds on to 79 percent of its original value.
Value Retention
|Ownership Period
|Value Retained
|1 Year
|79%
|3 Years
|67%
|5 Years
|57%
Those numbers are important because depreciation is one of the biggest ownership costs for any vehicle.
The study also found that the Seltos range continues to perform strongly over a longer period.
- 66% average value retained after 3 years
- 55% average value retained after 5 years
- Among the strongest performers in its segment
Why Does The Seltos Hold Its Value?
There is no single reason.
The SUV has been popular since day one. Buyers have plenty of engine and gearbox options to choose from. The feature list is also one of the reasons many customers keep coming back to the Seltos.
A few factors working in its favour:
- Strong demand in the used car market
- Well known brand image
- Wide service network
- Feature rich package
- Consistent sales over the years
More than 6.5 lakh units of the Seltos have been sold in India so far. That is a sizeable number and shows how well accepted the SUV has been.
What It Means For Owners
A higher resale value can make a real difference when it is time to sell or exchange a vehicle. It can also help reduce the overall cost of ownership.
For buyers who think beyond the purchase price, the Kia Seltos remains one of the stronger options in the mid size SUV space.