TVS iQube Reaches 10 Lakh Production Mark

Electric scooters are becoming a common sight on Indian roads, and the TVS iQube is one of the names that has played a significant role in that journey. TVS Motor Company has now achieved a major milestone, with the one millionth iQube rolling out from its Hosur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.
The achievement comes nearly six years after the electric scooter was first introduced in 2020. During this period, the iQube has steadily expanded its presence across cities and towns, helping TVS build a strong position in India’s electric two wheeler market.
TVS iQube Range At A Glance
|Variant
|Battery Options
|iQube
|2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, 3.5 kWh
|iQube S
|4.7 kWh
|iQube ST
|5.3 kWh
Over the years, TVS has introduced multiple versions of the scooter to suit different buyers. Customers can choose from several battery pack options, depending on their daily riding needs and budget.
Numbers Behind The Milestone
The growing iQube community has created some impressive figures since launch.
- More than 10 lakh iQube scooters have been produced
- Riders have collectively covered over 14.94 billion kilometres
- TVS now has over 3,300 sales and service touchpoints
- The network spans more than 3,000 cities across India
The company says the distance covered by iQube owners has helped reduce around 5.22 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. According to TVS, the environmental impact is comparable to planting nearly 2.09 crore trees.
What TVS Said
Speaking on the occasion, TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu said,
“The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India. The milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled us to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the future of mobility. At TVS Motor, we remain committed to advancing this vision through exciting and sustainable mobility solutions that strengthen India’s position as a global mobility powerhouse.”
Strong Growth Since Launch
From a single electric scooter launched in 2020, the iQube portfolio has grown into one of the country’s most popular EV ranges. A wider choice of variants, expanding infrastructure and increasing customer acceptance have helped the scooter reach the 10 lakh production milestone.