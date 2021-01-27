KTM India Commemorates Adventure Trails In 10 Cities

KTM recently launched and conducted the KTM Adventure Trails across multiple cities. KTM Adventure Trails are aimed at introducing the owners to adventure biking by taking them on single-day rides exploring exciting trails. These nature trails have been carefully selected and curated by KTM Experts to provide a wholesome riding experience and to impart basic riding techniques of navigating terrains of different kinds. The Adventure Trails are curated in a way that within the vicinity of their cities, riders discover hidden paths that they have never seen before.

More details

They also help in familiarizing the riders with the capabilities of their KTM Adventure bikes and its versatility both on and off the road.

KTM Adventure Trails are organised exclusively for KTM Adventure owners and customers who wish to enrol can reach out to their respective dealerships as per the schedule.

KTM Adventure Trails are led by KTM Experts who are accomplished off-road & multi-terrain specialists. They are the guiding force behind this property and take special care in ensuring that riders of different skillsets are able to successfully navigate the trails. During the course of the day ride, the owners get to experience a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading essentials like vision, body control, bike controls, etc. An explanation and demonstration of the tech features in the Adventure bikes like the MTC, Off-road ABS, Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+, etc. enrich the day with loads of learning and trail riding fun.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure have seen a great response since their launch would help the customers explore terrains on their bikes which has never been possible with regular street bikes. This would open up a whole new world of adventure biking as a sport. When customers buy a KTM Adventure, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also access to exclusive adventure riding events which have been specially curated by certified off-road experts. We had launched KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance adventure rides to seven iconic destinations & KTM Adventure Day which is a single day closed circuit training program, earlier this month.

The Adventure Trails are a potent addition to this set, giving owners a more hands-on experience of their Adventure motorcycle. We have seen a phenomenal reception of the Adventure Trails so far which reinforces our belief that customers are seeking these Pro-Experiences to get more of their KTM Adventure bikes”

List of upcoming Adventure Trails

KTM Adventure Trails will be regularly conducted in 10 cities across the country over the next few months.