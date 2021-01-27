Jeep Compass Facelift Launched At INR 16.99 Lakh

Jeep has finally revealed the prices of the Compass facelift. Prices for the new Compass start at ₹ 16.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Compass has been the bread and butter product for Jeep India and it is worth noting that India is the second country overall which has officially received the Compass facelift. The competition is now stiffer than ever and the Compass facelift is all ready to take the fight.

More details

The Compass facelift rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among other SUVs.

Updated exteriors

The facelift features a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs upfront and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys are completely new too. The rest of the SUV looks relatively unchanged, aside from an updated lighting configuration for the tail lamps. If we look at it that way, this isn’t a major overhaul as far as exterior design is considered but thing looks different inside.

Updated interiors

The all-new cabin is offered in with dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. There’s a sleek accent running along the dashboard and another accent around the lower half of the dashboard for a premium feel. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster.

The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. The content screens can be accessed from the buttons provided on the newly designed steering wheel. Whereas the floating infotainment screen runs on the latest UConnect 5 software. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates. It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.

Powertrain options

The Jeep Compass facelift is powered by a 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, same as the outgoing model. Both engines come with six-speed manuals as standard, with the petrol getting the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and the diesel getting a nine-speed torque converter auto option. The Compass facelift diesel meanwhile, is available with a four-wheel-drive system with surface-specific drive modes.