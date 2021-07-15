KTM 250 Adventure Receives A Massive Price Slash Of INR 25,000 For Limited Time

Bajaj Auto took everyone by surprise when the homegrown bikemaker announced a massive price slash for the Dominar 250. This move was played at a time when almost all the manufacturers are rolling out frequent price hikes. It seems like the 250cc motorcycle segment in India is going to turn even more competitive now as KTM has made a similar move with Adventure 250. The Austrian biggie has slashed the prices of the quarter-litre ADV tourer by around INR 25,000!

More details

As a result, the motorcycle now costs Rs 2.30 lakh, as against its previous price of Rs 2.55 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Although it isn’t official but the price drop isn’t here to stay. Reports suggest that the temporary reduction will be applicable till the end of August 2021.

While KTM can expect a rise in sales of the ADV 250 in this time frame, it could hamper the sales of its naked counterpart. After the price reduction, the Adventure 250 is only INR 8,000 dearer than the Duke 250. This will definitely compel potential Duke 250 owners to accumulate a little more moolah and get the more versatile Adventure 250. The Adventure 250 has remained exactly the same mechanically.

Specs and features

The KTM Adventure 250 borrows its engine from the KTM Duke 250. This is the same engine, which is also found in the popular Bajaj Dominar 250. The BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. Being an ADV tourer, the Adventure 250 has borrowed a lot of parts from its elder brother- KTM Adventure 390. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. To keep the price in check, unlike the Adventure 390s cornering ABS and the quickshifter+, the Adventure 250 will arrive only with switchable ABS.

The KTM Adventure 250 comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250, which was very difficult to read under harsh lighting. Apart from this, the KTM Adventure 250s TFT display will also be able to allow users to enjoy a lot of premium features like KTM’s My Ride smartphone connectivity technology for attending calls, listening to music, and optional turn-by-turn navigation on the go.