Kia Sonet Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark In Record Time

In a market where the buying sentiment among consumers is trending on the weaker side, some products are hitting high notes. Kia Motors India’s latest launch, the Sonet compact SUV is turning out to be another blockbuster for the brand after the well-received Seltos.

Kia Motors India today announced that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new Sonet. This record booking number affirms its status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category. This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20, 2020. The company received a staggering response from Indian consumers, with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings.

Since its grand World Premiere, the Kia Sonet has generated an overwhelming response from Indian customers. In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

The Kia Sonet was launched in India at an introductory starting price of INR 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Kia Motors India received an average of two bookings every three minutes since the opening of bookings on August 20. Of the engine variants, 1.0 & 1.2 petrol account for 60% of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5 CRDi. Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Kia Motors India has not only delivered the Sonet as per promised timelines but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet enthusiastic customer demand.

The Sonet gets two different variants: the Tech line and the more sporty looking GT line. Engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue. The interesting addition though is a six-speed automatic for the diesel engine, which is a first for the segment.