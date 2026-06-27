BMW X6 M60i Launched in India at Rs 1.78 Crore, Gets 530 bhp V8 Power

BMW has brought back the X6 to India in its M60i form. The luxury coupe SUV is now available at a starting price of Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). It will be sold as a Completely Built Unit and comes in a single fully loaded version.
Bookings for the new X6 had opened recently, and the model has now officially gone on sale. With a V8 engine under the bonnet and sporty styling, it sits among the most powerful petrol SUVs available in its class.
BMW X6 M60i Price
|Variant
|Price (Ex showroom)
|X6 M60i xDrive
|Rs 1.78 crore
V8 Engine With Mild Hybrid System
Under the bonnet sits a 4.4 litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid setup. The engine develops 530 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system.
BMW claims the X6 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.
Other mechanical highlights include:
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Rear wheel steering
- M Sport differential
- M Sport brakes
- Rear biased xDrive all wheel drive system
- M Sport exhaust
Sporty Coupe SUV Design
The X6 continues with its coupe SUV shape but gets several fresh styling updates.
Some exterior highlights include:
- Adaptive LED headlamps
- Black kidney grille
- 21 inch dual tone alloy wheels
- M red brake calipers
- Black ORVMs
- New LED tail lamps
- Quad exhaust tips
- M60i badges
Customers can choose from six exterior colours including Aventurine Red, Manhattan Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Isle of Man Green.
Dimensions at a Glance
|Dimension
|Measurement
|Length
|4,960 mm
|Width
|2,004 mm
|Height
|1,700 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,975 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Boot Space
|580 litres
Premium Cabin And Features
The cabin gets BMW’s latest curved display setup along with several M specific details.
Key features include:
- 14.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Head up display
- Wireless phone charger
- Harman Kardon 16 speaker audio system
- Ventilated powered front seats
- Soft close doors
- Three zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Connected car technology
- Ambient lighting
Buyers can also choose optional features such as massage function for the front seats, Alcantara headliner and Crafted Clarity glass controls.
Safety And Dimensions
BMW has equipped the X6 with several modern safety features.
These include:
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360 degree camera
- Reverse parking assistant
- Multiple airbags
- Electronic stability control
Rivals
The BMW X6 M60i will compete with the Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS and Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe in the Indian luxury performance SUV segment.