Kia Announces New Powertrain And Platform Details For Next-Gen Sorento

As the competition gets tougher, Kia Motors Corporation has geared up by revealing platform and engine details of the next-generation Sorento. The new-gen Sorento will be the first SUV to be based on Kia’s new platform which includes a compact engine bay structure, shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase. The new Sorento’s length has extended by 10 mm, while the wheelbase is up by 35 mm to 2,815 mm. It will lead to more cargo space.

Focusing on the new powertrains now, it will be the first time when the Kia line-up will come with a hybrid powertrain, christened as ‘Smartstream’. It comprises a 1.6-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, 44.2 kW electric motor and 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It will churn out a combined output of 230 PS of power and 350 Nm torque. The battery pack is packed beneath the passenger cell without eating up the cabin space. The deployment of a hybrid powertrain will mean cleaner emission without compromising on performance.

Other powertrain options available for Korean and European countries will include a new four-cylinder, 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, producing 202 ps and 440 Nm torque. It is paired with Kia’s new 8-speed, wet, double-clutch transmission (8DCT). A more powerful ‘Smartstream’ 2.5-litre T-GDi engine can be ticked too after it gets launched in Korea and North America which will churn out 281 ps and 421 Nm torque.

Apart from the new platform and the new powertrains to choose from, Sorento also encompasses class-leading safety and convenience features which include a Multi-collision brake system. What it does is, it applies brakes automatically after the airbags are deployed so as to prevent a secondary collision. Talking about the airbags, the Sorento will come with 8 of them. Another cool feature is the remote smartphone Surround View Monitor which allows users to check the vehicle’s surroundings with their smartphone in conjunction with the in-vehicle Surround View Monitor to maximize parking convenience. We don’t have to wait for too long to see the new Sorento in the flesh as it will be revealed at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3rd, 2020.