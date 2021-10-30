Kawsaki Z650 RS Launched At ₹6.65 Lakh

Time changes everything. But some things are so profoundly etched in our mind, that they keep coming back. The 21st century is undergoing a ‘Retrovolution’, as Kawasaki likes to call it. All motorcycle brands are bringing back the retro style, enhanced with a hint of modern cues. With a similar thought in mind, Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of its all-new MY22 Z650RS at a price of ₹6.65 lakh. Deliveries for the Z650 RS will start by the end of November or the beginning of December. Let’s take a look at everything new with the Z650 RS:

What’s new?

Kawasaki’s 650cc-class twins have always offered a wide range of shape and style options; something for everyone’s liking. Now with the all-new Z650 RS, it is offering the retro charm to its old-school bike lovers. Carefully following the trends of its elder sibling, the Z900, the bike also has to uphold the legacy of its ancestor the Z650-B1. The Z650 RS is a more modernized version of the Z650-B1. Its retro sports bike look is inspired by the Z900 which gives it a head-turning look.

The bike gets a naked body design, with a single round LED headlight up front. It has a dual-dial instrumentation cluster with an LCD screen. The Z650 RS is a slim bike because of its smaller tank size of 12 litres. The exhaust muffler is kept under the engine, to help centralize mass and thus improve handling. The bike slims down as we move to the rear, offering better rear-end stability. The bike comes in two colour schemes, the traditional “Candy Emerald Green” and “Metallic Moondust Gray”.

Performance and Handling

The bike is powered by a 649cc 2-cylinder 4-stroke DOHC, Liquid-cooled engine, that puts out 65Nm of torque and 67BHP of maximum power. The bike gets massive 300mm dual brake discs at the front with twin-piston callipers. The rear gets a 220mm single brake disc. The bike comes loaded with tech-like assist and slipper clutch, dual throttle valves, Dual channel ABS and horizontal back-link gas-charged mono-shock of the rear and telescopic forks up front with 4.9-inch travel. The bike offers a slightly lower and relaxed riding position.