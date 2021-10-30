Audi Inaugurates Its New Showroom In Delhi West Increasing Its Presence In Delhi Region

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi has inaugurated its new showroom Audi Delhi West. The state-of-the-art showroom features the entire Audi model range in India, including the Audi e-Tron and other top-of-the-line Audis. The new Audi showroom is located at 19, Shivaji Marg Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi 110015.

Showroom Equipment

The new Audi showroom is equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements to provide the ultimate look and feel of the cars to the customers. Audi Delhi west also has an integrated service facility that boasts 20 bays and cutting-edge facilities. The facility is also capable of servicing Audi’s electric vehicle range. This is to provide good Sales and Aftersales services from one location. The new Audi showroom in Delhi West is spread across 4600sq.ft. The new showroom also has features like Audi Digital Retail elements that transform the purchase of an Audi car into a seamless experience. This 4600 sq. ft showroom also boasts a state-of-the-art workshop as well.

Official statements

On the occasion of the inauguration, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said,” with the inauguration of our showroom in Delhi west we are strengthening our market presence in North India the new showroom boost of Audi digital retail element that transforms purchase into a seamless experience the Augmented reality and virtual reality Technology enables complete visualization and customization right at customers fingertip the strategic location of Audi the Lever showroom will cater to a larger audience all over the region and we are pleased to associate with highly experienced team of adventure Autocar India in expanding our presence. Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Audi Delhi West said,” at Audi Delhi west we aim to set a benchmark in both sales and after-sales services to our customers we are proud to inaugurate Audi Delhi west and will remain true to the slogan ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ of the brand with four rings. We are confident that our customers will have a truly luxurious Experience At Audi Delhi west.