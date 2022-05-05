Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Partner With Indian Army For Ladakh International Music Festival

Classic Legends, the company behind Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles, associated with the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF), an initiative led by the Indian Army in the region to promote Ladakh’s local talent, youth, and their love for music. The music festival also aimed to pay tribute to the Heroes who’ve laid down their lives for their motherland. The festival witnessed a line-up of renowned local artists and popular Indian bands and also saw a unique Jawa-Yezdi pop-up display.

After the conclusion of the festival, a fleet of 24 Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles helmed by officers from the Indian Army were flagged off from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial, the highest in the world, to offer a tribute to the bravery of 120 soldiers who fought the Chinese Army in 1962. This occasion was also marked by releasing a special anthem song composed by musician Joi Barua.

Official statement

Speaking on this association, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “When we first rode Jawa motorcycles to Ladakh during our Ibex Trail ride in 2019, we established a great connection with the Indian Army in the region through our Forever Heroes initiative and have followed it up with numerous rides with them over the last few years. The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region”.“Ladakh is an important market for us, and we’ve ensured that through our partnerships within the rental ecosystem and our focus on service support, Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles will emerge as the preferred choice of touring motorcycles in this breath-taking and challenging terrain,” he added.

Yezdi ‘Trail Attack’ offroad program

Speaking of other events, Yezdi also recently conducted the ‘Trial Attack’ program. ‘Trail Attack’ is an off-road training program for bikers, done in collaboration with Yezdi by Classic legends. The Classic legends is a company that encourages the forgotten motorcycle brands to shine again. And now, the Classic Legends has chosen the Jawa-Yezdi group. In ‘Trail Attack’, Yezdi owners can participate and enjoy the program. In the program, Yezdi owners can fully explore the off-roading capabilities of the Yezdi Motorcycles.