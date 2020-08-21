Trending: 
Mahindra Seeking Strategic Partners For EV Business
Jaguar Land Rover Inaugurates A New Retail Facility In Bangalore

Spread over a total area of over 4 160 m2, the facility offers a showroom display of a wide range of products from Jaguar and Land Rover’s portfolio and a fully equipped service workshop with 19 service bays.

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the opening of a new 3S Retailer facility in Bengaluru by Marqland in a fast developing area on New Airport Road. This new 3S Retailer facility in the prominent location complements the Boutique showroom in City Centre on Cunningham Road to offer a premium customer experience and convenience. Marqland previously operated its 3S facility on Hosur Road.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER INAUGURATES 3S RETAILER FACILITY IN BENGALURU – 2

This Retailer facility is spread over 4160 square meters and is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales service to all Jaguar Land Rover customers. It provides an enhanced premium customer experience, by displaying a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, and has a handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER INAUGURATES 3S RETAILER FACILITY IN BENGALURU – 3 (1)

This facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover approved pre-owned car section and showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its discerning customers. It also has a fully equipped workshop, with state-of-the-art tools and equipment and highly trained technicians and staff to provide the highest quality after-sales experience.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER INAUGURATES 3S RETAILER FACILITY IN BENGALURU – 1

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “Post the opening of the Boutique Showroom in City Centre in  2019, this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility on New Airport Road will further strengthen JLR’s presence in the Bengaluru area. It will ensure that our customers are able to enjoy world-class sales, service, and spares under-one-roof from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

Jaguar Cars In India

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 40.61 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 49.78 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 64.64 Lakh), XJ (starting at ₹ 102.58 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 90.93 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Land Rover In India

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 44.68 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 52.06 Lakh), Discovery (starting at ₹ 76.94 Lakh), the Range Rover Velar (priced at ₹ 72.47 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 86.71 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at ₹ 181.86 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

