India’s First Tesla Model X Lands In Mumbai

The first ever Tesla to have landed on the Indian shores is the Model X and it has arrived in Mumbai. The SUV was snapped, showing off its Falcon-wing doors in the financial capital of the country.
The Tesla Model X comes standard with all-wheel drive, and can accommodate up to seven adults. It features standard active safety features, and up to 295 miles of range on a single charge. It’s also the quickest SUV in production, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. All Tesla vehicles produced have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability and the ModelX is no different.
All Tesla vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot which feature capabilities including Autosteer up to 90 mph, Auto Lane Change, Summon (beta), Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. It features eight surround cameras which offer a 360-degree vision. As many as twelve ultrasonic sensors provide detection of surrounding objects. Forward-facing radar is aimed to see through heavy rain, fog, dust, and beyond the vehicle ahead, thus helping to prevent accidents.
Other advanced active safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Side Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Autopilot driver assistance capabilities and more. The system is constantly upgraded with over-the-air software updates. It even features medical-grade air quality which is delivered through a HEPA filtration system. The system is designed to prevent viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin. There are three modes:
- Circulate with outside air
- Re-circulate inside air
- A bioweapon defense mode
The bioweapon defense mode creates positive pressure inside the cabin to protect occupants.
Here are all the specifications of the Tesla Model X
Length 198.3″
Wheelbase 116.7″
Width 89.4″
With mirrors folded 81.5″
Track Front 65.4″, Rear 66.9″
Clearance 5.4″ – 8.3″
Head room
- Front 41.7″
- Second Row 40.9″
- Third Row 37.1”
Leg room
- Front 41.2″
- Second Row 38.4″
- Third Row 32.7”
Shoulder room
- Front 60.7″
- Second Row 56.8″
- Third Row 40.0”
Hip room
- Front 55.6″
- Second Row 59.0″
- Third Row 38.5”
Seating capacity 7 adults
Total interior storage 88.1 cu ft in the five seat configuration
Curb weight
- 100D – 5,421 lbs
- P100D – 5,531 lbs
Weight distribution
- 100D – Front 50%, Rear 50%
- P100D – Front 49%, Rear 51%
Body
- Lightweight aluminum body reinforced with high strength, boron steel elements
- UV and infrared blocking safety glass windshield
- Frameless, tempered safety glass front windows
- Solar absorbing, laminated safety glass rear window with defroster
- Flush mounted door handles
- Power folding, heated side mirrors with memory
- 20″ aluminum alloy wheels with all-season tires (75)
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights
- LED fog lights
- Backlit side turn signals, front side marker lights and rear reflex lights
- LED rear taillights and high-mounted LED stop lamp
Powertrain
- Model X is an electric all-wheel drive vehicle. The liquid-cooled powertrain includes the battery and one or more motors, drive inverters and gear boxes.
- 75 kWh or 100 kWh microprocessor controlled, lithium-ion battery
- Three phase, four pole AC induction motor with copper rotor
- Drive inverter with variable frequency drive and regenerative braking system
Suspension, Steering, and Brakes
- Smart air suspension with GPS memory for automatically raising and lowering ride height
- Double wishbone, virtual steer axis front suspension and independent multi-link rear suspension
- Variable ratio, speed sensitive electronic power steering
- Electronic traction and stability with integrated vehicle dynamics control
- Anti-Lock disc brakes (ABS) with ventilated rotors and electronically actuated parking brake
Interior
- 14-way power adjustable, heated front seats with memory
- Center console with armrest, concealed storage, 4 USB outlets (5 USB outlets in 6 and 7 seat configurations), and 6 cup holders
- Front door trim with map pocket, bottle holder, and metal door release handle
- Hand wrapped microfiber and synthetic leather interior surfaces
- Dark ash wood décor accents
- Soft LED ambient interior lighting
- Auto dimming mirrors
- 240 watt, nine speaker stereo system with FM/HD radio. Supports MP3, AAC, and MP4 music formats.
Instrumentation
- 17″ capacitive touchscreen with media, communication, cabin, and vehicle controls
- Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free calling and streaming music
- Leather wrapped, three spoke, multi-function steering wheel with tactile controls
- Tire pressure monitoring system
Warranty
- 4 year, 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) new vehicle limited warranty
- 8 year, unlimited mile battery and drive unit warranty
Convenience
- Largest glass panoramic windshield in production providing unparalleled views
- Falcon Wing doors allow easy access to second and third row seats
- Onboard maps and navigation with free updates for 7 years
- Mobile connectivity
- Keyless entry
- Driver profiles
- Driver seat detection sensor for start/stop functionality
- Cruise Control
- High definition backup camera
- Power liftgate
- Power tilt and telescopic steering column
- Power windows featuring one-touch up and down with resistance reversing to protect against pinched fingers
- Micro-filter ventilation system with replaceable filters
- LED illuminated sun visor vanity mirror and touch sensitive map lamps
- Front trunk and rear cargo area with keyless open
- 12 V power outlet
- Automatic climate control with dual zone temperature settings, air distribution controls and recirculation
- Glove compartment
- Wi-Fi ready
- Four USB ports for media and power (5 USB ports in 6 and 7 seat configurations)
Safety
- Active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking
- Twelve airbags: head and knee airbags in the front, two side curtain airbags, four seat-mounted side airbags, and two door-mounted airbags
- Driver and front passenger seat sensors
- Driver seat position sensor
- Three point driver and front passenger safety belts with retractor pretensioners and secondary lap anchor pretensioners and load limiters
- Three point second row safety belts for all three seats
- Acoustic front row safety belt warning
- Rollover crash sensor
- Crash sensor for high voltage disconnect
- Four LATCH attachments for child seat installations in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations
- Rear door child safety locks
- Interior, manual release mechanism for all doors, front trunk, and rear cargo area
- Anti-theft alarm and immobilizer system
Charging
- Supercharger enabled
- Compatible with Tesla wall connector
- 20 foot mobile connector with storage bag
- Automatic charge port door, concealed in rear driver side tail lamp
- 240 volt NEMA 14-50 adapter
- 120 volt NEMA 5-15 adapter
- J1772 public charging adapter
Images Courtesy – Automobili Ardent : Petrolhead Lifestyle