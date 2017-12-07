India’s First Tesla Model X Lands In Mumbai

The first ever Tesla to have landed on the Indian shores is the Model X and it has arrived in Mumbai. The SUV was snapped, showing off its Falcon-wing doors in the financial capital of the country.

The Tesla Model X comes standard with all-wheel drive, and can accommodate up to seven adults. It features standard active safety features, and up to 295 miles of range on a single charge. It’s also the quickest SUV in production, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. All Tesla vehicles produced have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability and the ModelX is no different.

All Tesla vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot which feature capabilities including Autosteer up to 90 mph, Auto Lane Change, Summon (beta), Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. It features eight surround cameras which offer a 360-degree vision. As many as twelve ultrasonic sensors provide detection of surrounding objects. Forward-facing radar is aimed to see through heavy rain, fog, dust, and beyond the vehicle ahead, thus helping to prevent accidents.

Other advanced active safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Side Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Autopilot driver assistance capabilities and more. The system is constantly upgraded with over-the-air software updates. It even features medical-grade air quality which is delivered through a HEPA filtration system. The system is designed to prevent viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin. There are three modes:

Circulate with outside air

Re-circulate inside air

A bioweapon defense mode

The bioweapon defense mode creates positive pressure inside the cabin to protect occupants.

Here are all the specifications of the Tesla Model X

Length 198.3″

Wheelbase 116.7″

Width 89.4″

With mirrors folded 81.5″

Track Front 65.4″, Rear 66.9″

Clearance 5.4″ – 8.3″

Head room

Front 41.7″

Second Row 40.9″

Third Row 37.1”

Leg room

Front 41.2″

Second Row 38.4″

Third Row 32.7”

Shoulder room

Front 60.7″

Second Row 56.8″

Third Row 40.0”

Hip room

Front 55.6″

Second Row 59.0″

Third Row 38.5”

Seating capacity 7 adults

Total interior storage 88.1 cu ft in the five seat configuration

Curb weight

100D – 5,421 lbs

P100D – 5,531 lbs

Weight distribution

100D – Front 50%, Rear 50%

P100D – Front 49%, Rear 51%

Body

Lightweight aluminum body reinforced with high strength, boron steel elements

UV and infrared blocking safety glass windshield

Frameless, tempered safety glass front windows

Solar absorbing, laminated safety glass rear window with defroster

Flush mounted door handles

Power folding, heated side mirrors with memory

20″ aluminum alloy wheels with all-season tires (75)

Three-position dynamic LED turning lights

LED fog lights

Backlit side turn signals, front side marker lights and rear reflex lights

LED rear taillights and high-mounted LED stop lamp

Powertrain

Model X is an electric all-wheel drive vehicle. The liquid-cooled powertrain includes the battery and one or more motors, drive inverters and gear boxes.

75 kWh or 100 kWh microprocessor controlled, lithium-ion battery

Three phase, four pole AC induction motor with copper rotor

Drive inverter with variable frequency drive and regenerative braking system

Suspension, Steering, and Brakes

Smart air suspension with GPS memory for automatically raising and lowering ride height

Double wishbone, virtual steer axis front suspension and independent multi-link rear suspension

Variable ratio, speed sensitive electronic power steering

Electronic traction and stability with integrated vehicle dynamics control

Anti-Lock disc brakes (ABS) with ventilated rotors and electronically actuated parking brake

Interior

14-way power adjustable, heated front seats with memory

Center console with armrest, concealed storage, 4 USB outlets (5 USB outlets in 6 and 7 seat configurations), and 6 cup holders

Front door trim with map pocket, bottle holder, and metal door release handle

Hand wrapped microfiber and synthetic leather interior surfaces

Dark ash wood décor accents

Soft LED ambient interior lighting

Auto dimming mirrors

240 watt, nine speaker stereo system with FM/HD radio. Supports MP3, AAC, and MP4 music formats.

Instrumentation

17″ capacitive touchscreen with media, communication, cabin, and vehicle controls

Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free calling and streaming music

Leather wrapped, three spoke, multi-function steering wheel with tactile controls

Tire pressure monitoring system

Warranty

4 year, 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) new vehicle limited warranty

8 year, unlimited mile battery and drive unit warranty

Convenience

Largest glass panoramic windshield in production providing unparalleled views

Falcon Wing doors allow easy access to second and third row seats

Onboard maps and navigation with free updates for 7 years

Mobile connectivity

Keyless entry

Driver profiles

Driver seat detection sensor for start/stop functionality

Cruise Control

High definition backup camera

Power liftgate

Power tilt and telescopic steering column

Power windows featuring one-touch up and down with resistance reversing to protect against pinched fingers

Micro-filter ventilation system with replaceable filters

LED illuminated sun visor vanity mirror and touch sensitive map lamps

Front trunk and rear cargo area with keyless open

12 V power outlet

Automatic climate control with dual zone temperature settings, air distribution controls and recirculation

Glove compartment

Wi-Fi ready

Four USB ports for media and power (5 USB ports in 6 and 7 seat configurations)

Safety

Active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking

Twelve airbags: head and knee airbags in the front, two side curtain airbags, four seat-mounted side airbags, and two door-mounted airbags

Driver and front passenger seat sensors

Driver seat position sensor

Three point driver and front passenger safety belts with retractor pretensioners and secondary lap anchor pretensioners and load limiters

Three point second row safety belts for all three seats

Acoustic front row safety belt warning

Rollover crash sensor

Crash sensor for high voltage disconnect

Four LATCH attachments for child seat installations in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations

Rear door child safety locks

Interior, manual release mechanism for all doors, front trunk, and rear cargo area

Anti-theft alarm and immobilizer system

Charging

Supercharger enabled

Compatible with Tesla wall connector

20 foot mobile connector with storage bag

Automatic charge port door, concealed in rear driver side tail lamp

240 volt NEMA 14-50 adapter

120 volt NEMA 5-15 adapter

J1772 public charging adapter

Images Courtesy – Automobili Ardent : Petrolhead Lifestyle