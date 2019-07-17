Indian Motorcycle To Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas With The Indian Army

To celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019, America’s First Motorcycle Company, Indian Motorcycle has joined the fleet of the Indian Army for a ride from Delhi to Kargil. Sharing common belief and dedication towards the nation, proud owners and riders of Indian Motorcycles will ride their bikes from Delhi via Karnal – Sonepat – Chandigarh – Mandi – Manali – Leh and then finally reach Kargil. The ride was flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the War Memorial in Delhi and the ride will culminate at Kargil in the presence of India’s President Ram Nath Kovind on the 26th of July.

Talking about the brand, Indian Motorcycle is a fully-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc., which is America’s first motorcycle company. The company was founded in 1901 and has won the hearts of many motorcyclists around the world and also earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivalled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Polaris India brought the entire Indian Motorcycle’s Chief range to India which includes: Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Chieftain, and Indian Chief Dark Horse. The Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Bobber, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Springfield, and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Elite and Indian Roadmaster Elite are also available in India. The Indian Motorcycle range is available in India at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi and Jaipur (Coming soon).

Commenting on the proud moment, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “We at Indian Motorcycle® want to make a difference and contribute to our Nation’s Pride. We are proud to ride with the Indian Army and celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 with our National heroes. Soldiers of the Indian Army are known for their valour and Indian Motorcycle truly signifies their strength. Kargil Vijay Diwas has given Indian Motorcycle an opportunity to stand in support of the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the glory of the country”.