India Kawasaki Launches New Smartphone App

India Kawasaki Motors has announces the launch of its own mobile app. The name of the newly launched mobile app is IKM Connect and at the moment it is launched exclusively for Kawasaki’s existing customers only.

The IKM Connect will enable Kawasaki’s customers to avail some key services at their fingertips. For instance, a customer can schedule service of his/her Kawasaki motorcycle by using the app. Through the app, customer can keep a track of past services under the Service Health tab. Besides, customer will also be able to see service camp dates which is operated by Kawasaki’s mobile service van.

On the lunch of IKM Connect, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that digital is the way forward. With IKM Connect, I hope that Kawasaki’s customers will have easy access to service bookings, event information, spare parts etc.

Yamashita further added that one of the most attractive features of IKM Connect is the accessories section in which customers will see genuine Kawasaki apparels, merchandise and vehicle accessories which are used in the international market.

For accessing IKM Connect customers will need to perform one time registration. If customers are unable to register, then they can contact nearest dealerships. At the moment IKM Connect is available only for android users but it will soon be available for iOS users too.

The after sales service will be boosted even further with IKM Connect and already in operations total 30 dealerships and 12 mobile service vans.