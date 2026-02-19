Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched in India at Rs 46.99 Lakh – AWD Power, Luxury Features and Flagship SUV Status

Volkswagen has officially launched its new flagship SUV for India, the Tayron R-Line at an introductory price of Rs 46,99,000 ex-showroom. This is a big moment for the brand, because the Tayron is now at the very top of the Volkswagen lineup in India offering space, performance and premium appeal in one package.
The Tayron R-Line is available in one, fully loaded version. It is locally assembled in India using CKD route which helps the pricing to remain in check despite its premium positioning.
Design is clean and sharp, remaining faithful to Volkswagen’s European styling. The front has sleek LED headlamps, an illuminated VW logo and connected light strip. The bumper appears sporty and not flashy. From the side, the long body, silver window trim and 19-inch alloy wheels give it a strong road presence. At the back, the connected LED tail lamps and roof spoiler add a touch of sportiness.
Step inside and the cabin is modern and uncluttered. A large 15-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard and the gear selector has been moved to the steering column to clear space. The all-black interior, ambient lighting and illuminated dashboard inserts add a premium feel. The Tayron also has three rows of seating, which makes it a proper seven-seat SUV.
Feature highlights include
- A 10.25 inch digital cockpit
- AR head up display
- Panoramic sunroof
- 12 way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ventilation and massage
- 30 colour ambient lighting
- 11 speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Three zone climate control
- Wireless charging and USB C ports
Under the hood is a 2.0 litre TSI petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm. It comes paired with a 7 speed DSG automatic and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all wheel drive system. Performance is strong, with 0 to 100 kmph coming up in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 224 kmph.
Safety is another strong area. The Tayron R-Line gets nine airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, multiple drive modes and Level 2 ADAS with 14 driver assistance features.
In the Indian market, the Tayron R-Line steps into a space occupied by established names. As a premium three row SUV, it will go up against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and MG’s newest entrant, the Majestor.
With its combination of size, features and performance, the Tayron R-Line now carries the responsibility of being Volkswagen’s most complete SUV for the Indian market.