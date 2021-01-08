India-bound Jeep Grand Cherokee L Unveiled Globally

As we had previously reported, Jeep is going to invest in its product line-up expansion in India. Under the same, it is going to launch 4 new SUVs in India that will be locally made which includes the Jeep Compass, a 7-seater SUV named H6, the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee. And now, Jeep has unveiled its 2021 Grand Cherokee L globally. First things first, unlike all the previous Grand Cherokee models, the 2021 version will bring in an extra row of seats and finally make the Grand Cherokee a 7-seater.

More details

Talking about the looks, there’s definitely no 2 ways about the fact that the looks are inspired by the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer concept.

But, unlike the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer concept which are both ladder-frame SUVs, the Grand Cherokee remains a unibody construction. The 2021 version is built on an all-new platform and has a lot of lightweight elements, aimed at bettering the ride and handling over its predecessor. It also includes active engine mounts and a front axle that is directly bolted on to the engine to bring down cabin noise. It also includes an optional air-suspension which can effectively raise or lower the ride height.

The Grand Cherokee L is significantly longer than the outgoing model. It is 5204mm long and has a massive wheelbase of 3091mm. It has an approach angle of 30.1 degree while the break over and departure angle stands at 22.6 and 23.6 degrees respectively.

As mentioned, the looks are inspired by the GW concept. It gets a signature Jeep grille upfront with a massive air-intake beneath it. The LED headlamps are squarish, flanked by LED DRLs. The front looks boxy and a bit quadrilateralesque. On the sides, the length is clearly visible. The rear looks a tad bit empty considering the sheer size.

Interiors

On the inside, it is all plush and premium. It gets 3-spoke steering with expectedly heated/cooled seats. It also gets an 8.4” or a 10.1” infotainment system depending on the model. A HUD, night camera, a rearview camera will be offered as well. Collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist with lane departure warning, brake assist, and blind-spot monitoring are standard.

Engine options

Mechanically, it is powered by either a 3.6L V6 which puts out 290HP and 248Nm of peak outputs or a 5.7L Hemi V8 delivering 357HP and 528Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which power going down to 2 wheels as standard and 4 wheels as an option.