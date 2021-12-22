Hyundai Signs An MoU With Ace Golfer Aditi Ashok

Hyundai Motors India is looking to strengthen their image as a young and progressive brand. To achieve that Hyundai Motor India today signed an MoU [ memorandum of understanding ] with world-renowned Indian Golfer and 2020 Arjuna Awardee, Ms. Aditi Ashok for an exclusive two-year deal. Through this association, HMIL aims to strengthen the brand’s voice, spirit, and innovative approach to further prioritize customer interests and create newer opportunities for the brand that resonates with today’s youth. Under this unique partnership, Ms. Aditi Ashok will be representing the Brand in the National & International Sports Tournaments & Championships.

Hyundai’s other initiatives

Hyundai India is making sure they have a good image which will help them to gain more sales. Hyundai recently launched certain programs and a roadmap for India. Hyundai recently announced the #BeTheBetterGuy road safety campaign. The campaign aims to drive home the importance of safe driving habits, bringing about a positive change, and making Indian roads safer for all users through innovative and engaging content across platforms. Other programs include beyond Mobility and save water drive.

Roadmap

Hyundai has released its roadmap which will be part of their electric revolution in India. Hyundai will add 6 Battery Electric Vehicles[BEV] in their lineup BY 2028 for the Indian market. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP in India, showcasing its commitment towards smart Indian customers. according to the roadmap, Hyundai will add 6 Battery Electric Vehicles that will cater to multiple segments including the Mass market and Mass Premium segments in India. To further delight customers, Hyundai will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028. Thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from.

Hyundai Motors India is also working towards the development of BEV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive widespread adoption of BEVs in India with a focus being on Home Charging, Public Charging station, Charging Facility at HMIL Dealer Network, Peace of Mind with 24 X 7 roadside assistance. With all these Hyundai wants to keep their customer which will help them to gain more sales and associating with famous people will give them more exposure.