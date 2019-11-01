Hyundai Motor India Tops J.D. Power 2019 Sales Satisfaction Study

Released just yesterday, the J.D. Power 2019 India Sales Satisfaction Index (Mass Market) Study concluded that vehicle buyers in India are evolving in terms of what drives them to purchase a new vehicle. It found that buyers now place more emphasis on vehicle styling, features and also the brand experience, during and after the purchase. The For offering feature-packed products which are styled to match Indian tastes, Hyundai Motor India topped the study with an overall sales satisfaction with a score of 873 (on a 1,000-point scale).

The J.D. Power 2019 India Sales Satisfaction Index (Mass Market) Study is based on responses from 6,583 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between September 2018 and June 2019. It was fielded from March through September 2019. Now in its 20th year, the study examines six factors that contribute to overall customer satisfaction with their new vehicle purchase experience in the mass market segment. In order of effect on overall sales satisfaction, those factors are dealership facility (22%); delivery process (21%); dealer sales consultant (21%); paperwork completion (17%); working out the deal (15%); and dealership website (3%).

Commenting on the achievement, Mr S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed and delighted to be ranked as No. 1 in the J D Power Sales Satisfaction Index (Mass Market). The year 2019 is a milestone year as Hyundai Motor India has been ranked no. 1 in both, the Sales Satisfaction Index and Customer Satisfaction Index. As a Lifetime Partner in automobile and beyond, Hyundai is committed to extending the best Pre-Sales, Sales, Delivery, Service and overall blissful ownership experience to its valued customers in India.”

Hyundai will be launching exciting products in the coming year, where the new-generation Creta, Verna and the i20 will be introduced. The manufacturer will be present at the Auto Expo 2020, which will be held in early February. We expect all or at least a couple of the aforementioned models to be unveiled, before going on sale in the new BS-VI era. The manufacturer’s entire portfolio will also be updated to meet the upcoming norms and its diesel-powered vehicles like the new-gen Creta among others will make use of the 1.5-litre, BS-VI diesel engine which currently powers its sister brand’s Seltos.