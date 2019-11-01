2019 Hyundai i20 Active Launched; Prices Start From INR 7.74 Lakh

Hyundai has silently updated the i20 Active to meet the new safety norms set by the government. Although the car doesn’t get any new mechanical or cosmetic upgrades, it still gets a couple of new safety and comfort features, along with a slight price hike. The i20 Active will continue to compete against the likes of the Fiat Avventura and the Ford Freestyle in the compact crossover segment in India. The prices for the new 2019 i20 Active start from INR 7,74,035 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant and go up to INR 9,93,393 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

Talking about the exterior design, the i20 Active continues to feature a dual-tone paint scheme in the top SX petrol variant. Apart from that, the other highlights of the car include projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a bold front grille, circular fog lights and a silver-coloured scuff plate, a roof spoiler, LED taillights, alloy wheels and black wheel arches. On the other hand, the new safety and comfort features include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and passenger seatbelt reminders and seatbelt pretensioners for both driver and passenger as standard across all variants. Hyundai has also added the wireless charging feature to the new 2019 i20 Active.

Mechanically, all the chassis and engine components have remained untouched and the i20 Active continues to be available in 2 engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and around 220 Nm of peak torque at 2,750 rpm. The petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In other news, the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), gave the Hyundai Santro a 2-star safety rating, based on its crash tests. The NCAP agency carried out the crash test at a speed of 64 km/h on the driver airbag variant of the Santro, after which the bodyshell integrity of the car was declared as unstable. This variant of the Santro was equipped with safety features such as ABS and SBR (Seat Belt Reminder).