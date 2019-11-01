Check Out The Official Images Of The New-Generation Hyundai Creta (ix25)

A few months back, South Korean carmaker, Hyundai, had unveiled the next-generation Creta at Auto Shanghai 2019. The car is called ix25 in the Chinese market and it is expected to be brought to India with a right-hand-drive version and minimum changes. The 2020 Creta is expected to be unveiled in India along with the new-gen Verna at the Auto Expo, early next year. Once launched, the new Creta will continue to rival against the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the Kia Seltos. Also, expect the prices of the new Creta to get a slight hike over the outgoing model.

In terms of design, the new-gen Creta will be getting a completely new design, that will make it appear quite unique when compared to its competition or its predecessor. The 2020 version will get a mean-looking face which will be fitted with sharp illuminators and Hyundai’s new grille design. From the side, the car will look similar to the previous-gen model, however, the new creases enhance the overall look and character of the compact SUV. Even at the rear, the car will be getting a new design and a set of unconventional taillamps.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be equipped with 3 engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 HP and 144 Nm of peak torque, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 140 HP and 242 Nm of peak torque and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine which will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm of peak torque. All the engines will be available with an option between a 6-speed manual or DCT gearboxes.

In other news, Hyundai has updated the i20 Active to meet the new safety norms set by the government. The version doesn’t get any new mechanical or cosmetic upgrades, yet it gets a couple of new safety and comfort features, along with a slight price hike. The prices for the new 2019 i20 Active start from INR 7,74,035 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant and go up to INR 9,93,393 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.