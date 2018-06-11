Hyundai India Rolls Out Fastest 8 Millionth Car In 19 Years And 6 Months

Hyundai Motor India marked the 8 Millionth car milestone and the model in question was the 2018 Creta. The fastest 8 millionth milestone marks the company’s journey of 20 years in India. Since its inception, Hyundai Motor India has sold more than 53 lakh units in the Indian Market and 27 lakh units in exports globally.

Hyundai India rolled out its first Million car, the Santro, in 2006, just eight years after commencement of commercial production in 1998. Thereafter, production picked up momentum, with the next million milestone being achieved within an average of 18 -19 months. Hyundai India also accounted for the highest-ever domestic sales of 5,36,241 units – a growth of 5.2% in Financial Year 17-18.

Commenting on occasion, Y.K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said that evolution of a Revolution is Hyundai’s DNA. Today marks a momentous and landmark day in the history of Hyundai Motor India with the achievement of 8 Millionth Milestone. Hyundai is the only manufacturer to achieve this feat in the shortest span of time while strengthening their Manufacturing Excellence, Customer Experience, Marketing Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

He further added that in their evolving journey to becoming India’s most loved and trusted brand, they have pushed the boundaries and taken on new challenges at every step. Their vision is to deliver on the promise of becoming the ‘Lifetime Partners in Automobile and beyond. Thanking 8 million customers and remembering their brilliant moments with Hyundai cars, they will be launching a series of activities and emotionally connecting campaigns to mark the 20th year of excellence in sales and production in India.