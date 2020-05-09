Hyundai India Rolls Out 200 Cars On Day One After Recommencing Production

Hyundai Motor India has rolled-out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its Plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company commenced production operations on May 08, 2020, ensuring 100 % social distancing compliance in accordance with the standard operating procedure. Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practising 360-degree safety – Care at workplace & Care at all times within the factory premises.

In line with the Government’s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai’s vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy. Hyundai aims to roll out around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month. Apart from resuming production, they have also initiated the reopening of their dealerships. Operations of 255 Hyundai showrooms and workshops across the country have opened shutters and will follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

The company also announced that over the past two days of being functional again, they have received 4000 customer inquiries and 500 customer bookings. And not only this, but they have also managed to sell 170 cars during this period. Hyundai has also issued special safety measures and detailed guidelines for its sales and service outlets ensuring the safety of the customers and dealership employees.

For the customer, the manufacturer has announced five Unique Customer-Centric Car Finance Schemes to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience during these challenging and uncertain times. The new finance schemes include 3 months low EMI scheme, Step-up scheme, Balloon scheme, Longest duration scheme and Low down payment scheme. However, every scheme comes with its own set of terms and conditions. The carmaker has also introduced a ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance program’. It has been reserved for select new Hyundai customers who have lost their jobs or are in poor financial health. Regarding the eligibility of the offer, it is applicable only to customers (Age 18~65) who are “Salaried in a Private Job” and have taken a car loan.