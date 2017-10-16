Hyundai India ‘Mega Before Service Camp’ Attended By 17,791 Customers

Hyundai Motor India conducted the ‘Mega Before Service TM Camp’ for the first time in India on October 15, 2017. The ‘Mega Before Service Camp’ was attended by 17,791 customers from across India. Additionally, Hyundai Customer Care Program (HCCP) has been launched for all Hyundai customers across India.

The ‘Mega Before Service Camp’ was available at 616 locations such as Malls, Residential Societies, Parking Lots and Petrol Pumps and offered high value services along with scratch cards with exciting benefits on labor cost, services, free car wash etc. Customers also had a chance to experience and test-drive the latest Hyundai cars on display at the venues.

At the start of festival season, Hyundai Motor India also launched a service package, ‘Hyundai Customer Care Program (HCCP)’ for complete peace of mind for its customers. The package is a tool to ensure long term customer association in Hyundai network. It will include bundle of service offerings only for Petrol Models of EON, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, XCENT and the Next Gen VERNA.

The Hyundai Customer Care Program (HCCP) offers various benefits and services including 3 years/1,00,000 kms Complete Car Maintenance (PMS) and Extended Warranty & Road Side Assistance till 3rd Year, also under this program customers can have minimum 50% saving, Secured From Inflation and expect better resale value for the car.

Customers can purchase this package and avail the attractive benefits, across all Dealerships PAN India. Hyundai Customer Care Program can be availed by new customers and all existing customers who have not completed 1 year and/or 10,000 kms service.