Hyundai i20 Gets An Updated Variant Lineup!

The Premium hatchback segment is pretty hot right now. With the 2022 Maruti Baleno entering the market, every carmaker in this segment is trying to do something new to attract more and more customers. For example, Tata is finally giving it’s Altroz a DCT and new goodies such as a new paint shade. Now, Hyundai has joined the race and given its i20 some updates to make it more lucrative.

What’s new?

The Hyundai i20 has been updated with 2 new variants. The 1.2-liter CVT now comes in the top-end Asta(O) trim. Previously, this engine-transmission combo was only available in the lower Asta trim. The lower Sportz trim now gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT combo making it more accessible compared to the previous Asta trim.

Other than variant updates, Hyundai has also re-jigged the feature list. Firstly, the Asta variant is updated with Sunroof as standard, earlier the sunroof was only available with the 1.0L IMT Asta variant. There is also an addition of cruise control. The variant now loses out on the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is replaced by an 8-inch unit. It also loses out on connected car tech. In terms of additions, the Sportz variant gets automatic climate control. The Asta (O) has an addition of some more voice commands for Blue Link tech. Meanwhile, the Magna variant’s wheel caps are finished in Gunmetal shade now.

A quick recap

Like its previous iterations, the new i20’s cabin is jam-packed with tech. There’s a rather prominent horizontal layout in the cabin which enhances the aesthetic appeal and is pleasing to the eyes. Although the materials used in forming the cabin are of high quality. The Interiors sport several drivers and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and a ton of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine offers 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kph in just 9.9 segment – making it one of the most powerful cars in the segment. Its 1.5-liter diesel engine is capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission