Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched at ₹7.98 Lakh: New Styling, Features, and Colour Option

4-Pointer Overview
- Affordable Upgrade: The Pro Pack costs only ₹5,000 more, starting at ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Bolder Design: Adds wheel arch cladding, grey side sill garnish, and an exclusive Titan Grey Matte paint option.
- Tech Boost: Dashcam feature now available from SX (O) AMT trim onwards.
- Same Engines: No changes under the hood — 1.2L petrol (MT/AMT) and CNG continue.
Introduction
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has rolled out a new Pro Pack for its fast-selling entry-level SUV, the Exter. Positioned as an affordable upgrade, the Pro Pack is priced from ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), just ₹5,000 more than the regular trims it is based on. The package adds a tougher, more stylish appeal with cosmetic enhancements and expanded tech features, while also introducing a brand-new Titan Grey Matte colour.
With this move, Hyundai is clearly targeting young, urban buyers who want their SUV to look more rugged without burning a hole in their pocket.
What’s New in the Exter Pro Pack?
Hyundai says the Pro Pack is designed for customers who prefer a sportier, muscular SUV look. The changes are subtle yet effective:
- Wheel Arch Cladding: A rugged cladding treatment that amplifies the Exter’s SUV stance.
- Side Sill Garnish: Grey-finished garnish on the sills that adds to the outdoorsy profile.
- Exclusive Colour: A new Titan Grey Matte finish, which gives the Exter a premium touch and helps it stand out on crowded city streets.
The Pro Pack will be offered only from the S+ MT variant onwards, meaning base trims like EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S will not get this cosmetic upgrade.
Dashcam Feature Now More Accessible
Another highlight of this update is Hyundai’s decision to make the dual-camera dashcam available on more variants. Previously exclusive to the top-spec SX Tech and SX Connect trims, the dashcam is now offered right from the SX (O) AMT variant, expanding access to a feature that has become increasingly relevant for safety-conscious buyers.
No Changes Mechanically
While the exterior and features get an update, the powertrain lineup stays the same. The Exter continues with:
- 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm, available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
- CNG option delivering 69hp and 95.2Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual.
A notable plus point remains Hyundai’s dual-cylinder CNG setup, which offers more boot space compared to conventional single-cylinder layouts — a practical edge in the compact SUV segment.
Rivals & Market Position
The Hyundai Exter already enjoys strong demand in India’s highly competitive compact SUV market, going head-to-head with the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Citroën C3. By introducing the Pro Pack at a marginal price increase, Hyundai has sharpened Exter’s appeal for style-conscious buyers looking for a blend of rugged looks, affordability, and useful features.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Positioning
|Strengthens Exter’s appeal in the crowded compact SUV segment (rivals: Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroën C3).
|What’s New
|Pro Pack offers styling tweaks, matte colour option, and wider dashcam availability.
|Price Impact
|Costs only ₹5,000 more than standard trims (S+ and above).
|Target Audience
|Young, urban buyers who want individuality, practicality, and value.
|Verdict
|A smart, value-driven upgrade that boosts style and convenience without altering core strengths.
Conclusion
The new Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is a smart, value-driven move. For just ₹5,000 extra, buyers get a bolder design, a premium matte colour, and wider availability of the dashcam feature. While there are no mechanical updates, the enhancements elevate the SUV’s road presence and practicality, making it an even stronger contender in its segment.
For anyone eyeing the Exter in S+ trim or higher, the Pro Pack feels like a no-brainer — a small price to pay for a big boost in style and everyday convenience.