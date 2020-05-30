Hyundai Clocks 5,000 Units In Exports To Reinforce ‘Make In India’ Initiative

The importance of ‘Make in India’ initiative has been highlighted on many occasions and primarily by none other than the Prime Minister of our country. Given the current scenario, this initiative has become all the more important because of the economic slump caused by the lockdown. To support the cause, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has reinforced its commitment to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020.

In line with the Government’s vision of ‘Self-reliant’ India and to support the State and Central Government’s objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai began production at its plant on May 8 producing more than 5,000 units for the export market. Speaking about Hyundai’s Export Strategy, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 Million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.”

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5 000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localization and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer an all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets”, he added.

In the last 20 years, since inception, Hyundai has cemented its position as the leading exporter of passenger cars, exporting more than 3 million vehicles. In CY 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 181 200 units with 792 customized variants according to country-specific preferences and demand. With a market share of 26% in CY 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is exporting 10 trendsetting models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All-New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 Countries in 4 Continents – Latin America (33 Countries), Africa (28 Countries), Asia Pacific (26 Countries) and Europe (1 Country). During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has won prestigious 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category.

In recent news, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), formed the Hyundai Relief Task Force to support the Cyclone AMPHAN affected Hyundai customers in West Bengal. To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has positioned a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support the cyclone-affected customers and their vehicles along with over 30 Towing Trucks to assist the customers in case of any vehicle breakdown. Further, for safe & convenient customer experience, Hyundai has stepped up its 360 Degree Digital & Contactless Service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and online service payment facility.