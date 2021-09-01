Hyundai Casper’s Quirky Exterior Revealed

Casper is an upcoming micro-SUV by the South Korean carmaker Hyundai. If it ever makes it to our shores, it will rival the Tata Punch or erstwhile HBX. Shortly after Tata Motors released some more images of the Punch Micro-SUV, Hyundai followed suit by revealing the exterior design of the upcoming Casper on its Twitter handle.

Design and dimensions

Talking about the dimensions, the Casper measures 1,575 mm in height, length is 3,595mm and width is 1,595. The Hyundai Casper is based on the K1 compact car platform that also underpins the Santro and Grand i10 Nios. The Casper stands below the Venue and also shares some design bits from it.

Such as the boxy design and the front structure. All the design cues clearly state that the Casper (AX1) is a Hyundai. The design of the vehicle is more than enough to turn people’s heads when roaming on the road. The front consists of a whole different design where the LED DRLs are positioned above the circular headlights. The ‘parametric design’ radiator grille section is finished in silver, and there’s a faux skid plate, too.

Coming to the side profile, the Casper gets blacked-out A-pillars, roof rails, body cladding, heavily flared and squared-off wheel arches, dual-tone alloys and the rear door handle hidden close to the C pillar. At the rear, the upper half of the hatch is finished in black, the LED lights have a different design, and the circular tail-lights are positioned below, matching the front.

Engine

Hyundai could use Santro’s 1.1-litre petrol engine that produces 69 bhp of power and 99 Nm of torque or Grand i10 Nios’s 1.2 litre NA petrol engine that churns out 83 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Hyundai may also offer the 1.0L turbocharged engine for the upper variants of the Casper, just like the Venue and the Grand i10 Nios. The gearbox options will be a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Features

There won’t be anything new in the feature segment. The Casper is likely to come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera with parking sensors, cooled glove compartment, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, projector headlamps, keyless entry, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.