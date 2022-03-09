Hyundai Awards 60 Winners Of ‘Bluelink Championship’

Hyundai India has announced the result of ‘Bluelink Championship’ 2022. The Championship was a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage customers to inculcate best driving practices using the brand’s Bluelink technology. The Bluelink Champions were identified based on parameters such as smooth driving, over-speeding, sudden braking & acceleration, distance traveled, etc. The data was analyzed through the Bluelink system and the driving score of individual drivers are derived on a scale of 0 to 100 points.

Official statement

Commenting on the successful culmination of the 1st edition of Bluelink Championship, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai, we focus on developing technologies that are intelligent, advanced, and future-ready. Hyundai is a pioneer of connected car technology in India and ‘Bluelink’ has become one of the safest and smartest ways for an individual to stay connected ‘on the go’. We will continue to adopt more and more digital initiatives with these innovative and engaging campaigns to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for increasing customer delight. We hope to add more Bluelink customers to our family, who can be active proponents for road safety in India.”

Hyundai India: Upcoming Launches

It is no secret that Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Venue in India this year. The updated Venue is set to bring many design and interior changes. To make things more exciting, Hyundai will be giving its compact SUV the N-Line treatment along with the facelift. As it is an N-line, it is expected that it will get red bits on the bumper (both front and rear) which adds a certain character to the car.

There are other places too where the venue will get red bits such as front brake caliper, roof rails, etc. Other noticeable changes in the exterior are the new Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ grille and dual exhaust tips which are tuned to define its N-line character. It will also get a new set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which will be different from the standard variant. In the Interior, it is expected that the car will get N-line badges in the interior.

Talking about the powertrain; it will be available in a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo-Petrol engine that produces 120HP which will be mated with 7-speed DCT AT and 6-speed iMT gearbox. One can expect Hyundai to tweak its steering and suspension like the i20 N-Line to make it more fun to drive. We don’t know yet if the Venue N-Line will make it to our shores. However, one cannot rule out the possibility since the i20 N-Line is already on sale here.