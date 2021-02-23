Hyundai Announces Car Maintenance Program ‘Shield Of Trust’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced an exclusive car maintenance program, ‘Shield of Trust’, for its valued customers. Hyundai Shield of Trust is aimed at providing further peace of mind to new car buyers. The package is distinct from other packages as it covers the replacement of 14 wear and tear parts such as brakes, clutch wipers bulbs, hoses belts and much more across 9 Models. It enables customers to opt for part replacement through all Hyundai dealerships across India up to 5 years.

More details

Customers have the option of procuring this package during their new car purchase or at any time before 1st Free Service.

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop from home/ office to online payment facility, a touch free service experience is ensured for customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. With its strong network of 1298 workshops, Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing the best ownership experience to its customers at a reasonable cost with value offerings like extended warranty, service packages & RSA programs.

Official statement

Commenting on this unique customer-centric initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director(Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric organization focused on offering the best ownership experience. We have launched Hyundai Shield of Trust to provide uninterrupted and long term peace of mind to our customers thereby making them our Lifetime Partners.”

Hyundai recently announced the emphatic significance of 2021 marking 25 Years of excellence in India and celebrating its Silver Jubilee. On 6th of May 1996, HMIL officials laid the foundation of Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Over the last two and a half decades, this facility has advanced and advanced some more. Operations for the manufacturing facility began in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.

Since then, from the rollout of products such as India’s iconic ‘tallboy’ Santro – the first car in India to be developed with an MPFI engine to premium hatchbacks like the i20, Hyundai has had a great journey in India and a very welcoming one. Hyundai achieved its highest ever market share of 17.4 % in CY2020.