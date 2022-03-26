HOP Electric Mobility Announces Free Accessories For Customers!

HOP Electric Mobility, has announced an exclusive free accessories incentive on its exclusive electric two-wheelers HOP LEO and HOP LYF till March 31st, 2022. Celebrating the beginning of springtime and festivities, HOP Electric Mobility commenced the special incentive series in mid-February and will be running it till the end of March.

Official statements

Speaking about this exciting offer, HOP Electric Mobility– Mr. Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, said, “Since inception, HOP Electric Mobility has been on a mission to provide high-octane electric vehicles to modern-age riders. This is primarily driven by the fact that the transport sector has the highest reliance on fossil fuels. The sector also contributes a significant amount of CO2 emissions, which ultimately have drastic negative effects on the environment. Moreover, the prices of traditional fuel sources like petrol and diesel are burning a hole in the pocket of end-consumers. They are neither sustainable nor economical in the long run. Therefore, it is needless to say that electric mobility is the most plausible solution to a clean, green, and healthy future.”

“To ensure customers get the best of this festive season, we are running a series of special offers and discounts. Presently, we are offering free-of-cost accessories on the sale of every HOP product. Every customer planning to become a part of the new future can avail of this incentive. We are always prepared to welcome more people in the HOP family,” He added.

HOP E-SCOOTERS

HOP electric mobility is a Jaipur-based EV startup that began its operations in January 2021 and will launch two of its e-scooters to the Indian market in the coming months. The Leo and Lyf e-scooters are powered by a 2.5 Kwh motor and 72 V Li-ion battery with a claimed range of up to 125 km.

The company is also working on a swappable battery infrastructure where users can simply walk into the swap station and swap their drained battery with a fully charged one. Another notable feature is that the battery can be removed and charged at home. Both the scooters have a boot space of 19.5 L and come with features like parking assistance, side stand sensor, three ride modes with reserve mode, LED console, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm, and anti-theft wheel lock.