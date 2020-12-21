Honda’s Young Racers Shine at Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup

With the racing action limited to only two weekends, the 2020 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup have been challenging, fun and reckoning experiences for Honda riders across categories of the championship. Riders from various backgrounds came along to prove their mettle on a platform as big as Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup.

More details

Honda’s 24 youthful riders of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup across NSF250R Open class and CBR150R Novice class went all guns blazing with their riding.

Topping the leaderboard is Pune’s Sarthak Chavan. The 14-year-old has taken over the championship title for Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup NSF20R Open class with his breathtaking performance followed by Chennai guns Kavin Quintal at the second position and Varoon S at third position.

Riding confidently was Chennai’s Shyam Sundar who became the champion of the 2020 Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R Novice class followed by Vivek Rohit Kapadia from Belgaum at the second position and the youngest of all, the 12-year-old Rakshith S Dave from Chennai securing the third position.

ENEOS Honda Erula Racing team riders grabbed 10 podiums in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, 2020 PS165cc including 3 victories. Sunday saw the colossal display from ace rider Mathana Kumar. In the morning race, we saw his battling skills and completing the round at the third position with the best lap time of 2:00.711. The afternoon finale race of the season, saw Mathana ride fearlessly and finally grabbing his 1st win of the season. With this, Mathana scored 4 podiums in this season and secured the third position in the 2020 championship.

Official statement

Expressing his feelings, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said, “Sunday was filled with mixed feelings, while Rajiv Sethu continued to face technical issues with his machines, Mathana Kumar rose to the occasion and achieved double podium for the Team Honda. Despite many limitations and time constraints, I am overwhelmed with the performances of our young guns in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. Both Sarthak and Shayam have shown outstanding performances in their respective categories. Our debut riders have also got great exposure and are all prepped up for the next season. I congratulate all the riders for putting up their best efforts and now we look forward to the 2021 season.”