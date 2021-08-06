Honda NX200 Teased Again With Some Crucial Information

The affordable ADV-tourer segment in India will soon have to brace the impact of a new ADV tourer from Honda that will be based on the Hornet 2.0. In an expected manner, Honda has started teasing its upcoming ADV and has now released yet another teaser for the same, revealing some more details about the NX200.

We have every reason to believe that Honda is going to christen it as NX200 because the company has already trademarked the name. Honda will unveil its new offering on 19th August.

Flatter seats

Coming to the crucial bits that have been revealed through the teaser video, it looks like the NX200 will have a slightly flatter seat as compared to the Hornet 2.0 for more comfort. It is still a step-up unit but it looks a bit flatter.

Dual-purpose tyres

Moreover, it was being assumed that Honda will shod the NX200 with dual-purpose tyres to bring out its off-road credentials and the same has been confirmed in this new teaser video.

Other changes

The teaser video that was released earlier showcased that the upcoming NX200 will borrow its LED headlamp unit from the Hornet 2.0 but in the NX200, the headlamp assembly is neatly integrated into the front fairing. Also visible in the teaser video is the upright riding stance and smoked visor up front, which hints at the bike’s touring capabilities. The video also shows the handguard-mounted LED indicators.

It could also feature ADV-style sharp beak at the front instead of regular fenders found on the streetfighter. It remains to be seen whether Honda goes ahead to offer slightly longer travel suspension or not.

What can we expect

It is expected that it will borrow its powertrain from the Hornet 2.0 and that is 184cc single-cylinder motor that puts down 17.2PS and 16.1Nm. Features expected include long-travel suspension, high ground clearance, seat height, a wide handlebar, LED lighting, single-channel ABS, and a fully digital instrument panel. We can also expect Honda to shod it with dual-purpose tyres for more grip during off-road riding.

India is gradually accepting the idea of having small-capacity adventure motorcycles. Take the Hero Xpulse 200 for instance. The 200cc ADV-tourer from Hero MotoCorp has showed that a true-blue affordable ADV can work wonders for the company. The Xpulse 200 serves as the perfect beginner’s tool as far as ADV riding is concerned. The Xpulse 200 currently has no direct rival and the Honda NX200 could turn out to be a considerable alternative. However, we believe that instead of being a hardcore offroader, the NX200 could be a road-biased ADV.