Honda Introduces The 2020 CBF190X In China

Honda first showcased the CBF190X in China at the 14th International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition back in 2016 and now they have rolled out the 2020 iteration of the same. The 2020 Honda CBF190X is priced at Rs. 1.77 lakhs (16,380 Yuan). If you’re wondering whether it will come to India or not, chances are, most likely it won’t because Honda has developed the CBF190X exclusively for China and is a product of Honda-Sundiro joint venture that also manufactures some other sub-200cc motorcycles like the CBF190TR and CBF190R.

In the 2020 iteration, it has received some minor changes over the previous version. The basic recipe still remains the same though as it continues to be an affordable ADV tourer. The updated 2020 version of the CBF190X brings in new decals along with a new brand insignia of the Honda-Sundiro JV. The overall design of the Honda CBF190X is highlighted by stylish V-shaped LED headlamps, a pretty large front windscreen, 12-litre fuel tank, metal bash plate and gold-plated USDs. All these combine to lend it an ADV appeal. The looks are slightly inspired by its bigger cousin, the Honda Africa Twin.

Other changes in the updated version include a side-mounted exhaust instead of an underbelly unit which was seen in its previous version. Apart from the visual differences, it has also resulted in a bump in overall ground clearance which now stands at 150 mm. even the diameter of the tubular-type handlebar has been reduced for easier handling and higher riding comfort. Now it also gets a gear position indicator in the instrument cluster. The CBF190X is powered by a 184.4 cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine that is an air-cooled unit coupled with Honda’s fifth-generation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection technology. This motor is capable of producing maximum power of 16.8PS and a peak torque of 16.3Nm. The Honda CBF190X is available in 5 colour options – black, white, red, grey and tri-colour. Though it is very much assured that it won’t be making its way here but nevertheless, it would have been a welcome offering and would have given the Hero Xpulse 200 a tough competition.