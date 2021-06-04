Honda India Files Patents For CRF300L – Are We Finally Getting The Hardcore Off-roader?

Honda India has long been accused of focusing more on gearless scooters and commuters rather than bestowing our country with performance-oriented motorcycles. But if we take a long and hard look at the past one year, Honda has launched the CB350 Twins and the CB500X in India. Thus, resting the accusations that the company is all about gearless scooters in our country. The ADV segment in India is booming at a meteoric rate and the arrival of the CB500X showcases that Honda India knows this very well. In a recent development, the Japanese bikemaker has filed the patent for CRF300L in the country.

More details

The CRF300L and CRF300 Rally are entry-level adventure motorcycles that could prove to be a successful proposition if Honda India decides to bring them here.

The CRF300L is heavily inspired from the CRF450 motocross bike and that goes on to explain its off-road credentials. To comply with the stricter Euro5 norms, manufacturers are adopting different ways. Some are detuning the engine while some are bumping up the displacement and thankfully, Honda has taken the latter path. The CRF300L received a displacement bump to become Euro5-compliant.

Specs and features

The motorcycle now benefits rom a 286cc engine – up from 249cc. The slight bump in displacement has resulted in increased power as the motorcycle now makes 10% more power than before – 27bhp @ 8,500rpm. Joining the capacity increase is a revised intake and exhaust system, with the intake cam timing also being revised. Suspension duties are carried by 43mm telescopic USD fork up front and prolink shock at the rear. The CRF300L gets a 256mm disc with two-piston calliper up front while the Rally gets 296mm disc.

Due to its off-road biased setup, the motorcycle features a ground clearance of 285mm and a rider seat height of 880mm. The Honda CRF300L come with a narrow 7.8-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 140kg (Kerb). The CRF300L is equipped with a 21-inch spoke wheel shod with a 100/80 section tyre at the front, and an 18-inch wheel shod with a 120/80 section tyre at the rear.

Although there are a plethora of ADV motorcycles available in our country, dual-purpose off-roaders like the CRF300L are still a new thing for us. This genre of motorcycle is a motocross bike with lights and mirrors, slightly adapted for road use. They are hard-core off-roaders with very little focus on touring/cruising abilities or fancy features. If Honda India actually brings it here, it would be interesting to see how our audience reacts to it.