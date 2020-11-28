Honda Hornet 2.0 Video Review

Earlier this year, Honda Two-wheelers India re-introduced the Hornet motorcycle with a more powerful engine, more features and updated styling. The Honda Hornet is no longer a 160cc premium commuter and now plays alongside the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V among others. We spent time with the motorcycle to understand if Honda’s new premium Made-in-India machine does stir up the hornet’s nest in the segment it operates in.

Priced at INR 1.26 lakh (Ex-showroom), Honda has bumped up the displacement of the old motor and the Hornet 2.0 utilizes a 184.4cc engine. The new engine belts out 17.26 hp of power and 16.1 Nm, making it slightly more powerful than its previous avatar. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and its PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency. Smooth power delivery is ensured with a roller rocker arm which helps in the reduction of friction losses.

The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency and giving a superior fuel efficiency. It promises best-in-class mid-range torque and can cover 0 – 200m in 11.25 seconds. Kit on the bike includes LED lights all around and it is offered in four colour options – Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red metallic and Pearl igneous black. The front tyre measures 110/70-17 while the rear measures 140/70-17. Both are tubeless units and in terms of grip, are the best in the segment. The instrument cluster gets a voltmeter, gear position indicator and service due indicator. It also comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels).

Braking duties are handled by a 276mm petal disc up front and a 220mm rear disc and come with a single-channel ABS. The bike weighs 142 kilos and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The saddle is a split-type affair. The bike is built on an entirely new diamond-type frame. It also gets gold-finished USD forks, engine stop switch, sealed chain and a hazard light switch. As another industry first, Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Hornet 2.0.