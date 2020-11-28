Ather Energy Bids Adieu To Its First Product, Ather 450

Ather Energy launched its first product- Ather 450, in 2018. The Ather 450 was one of India’s first premium electric scooters which were designed from scratch, to offer an exhilarating ride and a hassle-free ownership experience for an easy transition towards EVs. However, Ather Energy has decided to stop selling the Ather 450, and replace it with their new flagships- Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, which have been built on the same platform, with improved hardware and software capabilities.

The success of Ather 450 had an important influence on the Indian EV market and redefined the perception of electric two-wheelers. It raised the standards of not just the design and technology but also the performance, range, speed, and safety of two-wheelers. Over the years, technologically advanced electric two-wheelers have gained popularity amongst early tech adopters and auto enthusiasts in Bengaluru and Chennai. Ather Energy has built a solid foundation with its community of owners since deliveries began in 2018. According to the company, the recommendations from owners and the Ather Forum have played a crucial part in shaping Ather Energy’s latest product, Ather 450X.

Quote by Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy: “Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of 4 years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building & testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy. The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications, and production along with feedback from the owners have helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. We are now looking forward to delivering our new product line across all cities. We would also like to express our gratitude to our valued owners, suppliers, and partners for being a part of Ather Energy’s journey.”

More Details:

As a part of the company’s decision, Ather Energy will stop the sale of Ather 450 on 28th November in both Bengaluru and Chennai. This marks the end of phase one of Ather Energy as a company as it moves on to a new stage of rapid growth aided by a new round of Series D funding. In this phase, with the introduction of Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, Ather Energy is focusing on delivering the products in new markets – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, and Kolkata. The deliveries of Ather’s Series 1 model have already begun in a few markets and will soon be available across the country. Moreover, to make the transition smoother, Ather Energy has also promised to set up 135 public fast charging, Ather Grid Points across 11 cities by the end of the year.

Considering the demand for Ather 450X among Ather 450 owners who’re looking to upgrade, Ather Energy has also introduced a peer-to-peer service, Ather Certified Pre-owned, which connects Ather 450 owners to consumers who are interested in a pre-owned Ather 450. Every pre-owned Ather 450 listed for resale as part of this program comes with an Ather Health Certificate issued based on a comprehensive data-based inspection on every aspect of the scooter, making the system transparent and easy to use.

Being an electric scooter, Ather 450 has received more than 7 OTA updates which introduced new features like Eco-mode, Dark theme for the dashboard, and guide-me-home lights. According to Ather Energy, the product line will continue to receive new features and upgrades in the coming years, so its customers can rest assured that the Ather 450 will only get better with time. The next OTA update is planned to be released soon and will carry the Theft and Tow detection feature for all Ather 450 and Ather 450X. Ather Grid is already available, free of charge in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune with 62 fast-charging points, already up and running.