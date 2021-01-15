Honda City Leads The Sales Chart By A Considerable Margin

Honda’s one of the most popular product in India – Honda City led the sales in mid-size sedan segment in CY 2020 with cumulative sales of 21,826 units from January – December 2020. The City is Honda’s longest-running nameplate in India, the all-New 5th Generation City was launched in July 2020. The Honda City’s market share in December 2020 stood at 41% in its segment.

More details

Honda City also gave an impetus to the overall growth of the mid-size sedan segment which grew by 10% in the period July – Dec 2020 after the launch of all-New 5th Generation City.

The cumulative sales for the segment from July – December 2020 stands at 45,277 units as compared to 41,122 units in the same period last year. The Honda City cumulative sales in July – December 2020 period is 17,347 units.

Official statement

Commenting on the City’s performance, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The City brand has been synonymous with Honda in India. Continuously re-inventing itself, each generation of the Honda City has offered new technologies and value propositions to enthral its customers, creating a benchmark for quality and trust in the process. The launch of 5th Generation City in July last year gave a much-needed impetus to the mid-size sedan segment despite the challenging times. We want to extend our gratitude to our patrons who have continued to show their love for the City brand and experience the pride of owning this model.”

The all-New 5th Generation Honda City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. The newly introduced 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in petrol version and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine offers brisk performance and good fuel-efficiency. The 5th Generation City is a connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with next-generation Honda Connect with telematics control unit as a standard offering across all grades with 5-year free subscription and over 32 connected features. The newly designed platform is equivalent to ASEAN N-CAP 5-star rating.

The City comes with a host of features like full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) etc.