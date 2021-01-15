2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: All The Confirmed Changes

Before we begin, a new-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan is at least a year and a few months away. Those expecting that 650cc motor to power this bike will will be in for a slight disappointment to know that that’s not happening. Instead, the new bike is said to make use of the same 410cc motor whose cubic capacity will go up, and its internals will be tweaked to add more zip to the bike and for it to perform in a more refined and efficient manner.

Before that happens, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is weeks away from an official introduction and a dependable source has given us a few details about all that’s new about the bike. First up, it gets the ‘Tripper’ instrument console which has made its debut on the Meteor 350. Since a smartphone is involved, a USB charger should also be available on the handlebar. Three colours will be on offer – a mixture of matte and shiny black, another in a shade of green with a camo-like pattern on the side panel and elsewhere and another which is said to be a shade of silver. The saddle will be covered in a colour which leans towards brown and it’s being said that the foam density has been altered for enhanced comfort.

The other thing which has been changed is the exoskeleton which covered the tank area. It has now been shifted forwards for the rider’s knees to hug the tank better and not foul with the metallic structure. Changes have also been made to the windscreen, which like before, stays a fixed unit. Royal Enfield is also said to have beefed up certain areas of the chassis to make the bike perform more reliably when it’s pushed hard in the field it likes to operate in. The spring which allows the main stand to retract has been strengthened so that the stand does not swing when the bike takes air or is ridden hard.

There are some changes which have been made to the engine cover in terms of finish and there’s a different cover (perhaps machined) now for the brake fluid reservoir. Some tweaks have also been made to the headlight nacelle in terms of finish. We expect the bike to be even better in terms of quality and besides the aforementioned, there are said to be no changes to the brakes or other mechanical components of the motorcycle. With this update, expect a minor hike in price and for the Himalayan to be offered with plenty of accessories as a part of the ‘Make It Yours’ program.