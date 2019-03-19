Honda 2Wheelers Cross the 60 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in North India

A brand that is well known across the nation for its extensive range of scooters, Honda 2Wheelers recently announced yet another historical sales milestone. The brand has surpassed the 60 lakh sales unit mark in the northern part of the country. Comprising states like Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi & Chandigarh, the Japanese bike maker has seen an exponential growth in sales in the past few years. Backing up this claim is the fact that while it took Honda as much as 9 years to attain the first 10 lakh customers, the company attained the last 10 lakh sales in the past 1.4 years. Also leading the scooterisation movement in Indian, now every second scooter sold in northern India happens to be a Honda.

Celebrating this remarkable achievement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are honoured by the trust and love that 60 lakh customers have conferred to brand Honda in North India. Honda is committed towards bringing the joy of riding to its customers by fulfilling their ever-growing demand. We thank our valued customers especially in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, & Chandigarh for making Honda their first choice. Today we are servicing our Customers through over 1000 touchpoints in the northern region.”

A major reason for such a boost in sales, according to Honda can be contributed to a number of factors including factors like more women joining the workforce, faster expansion of road network in rural areas and increasing demand for a unisex two-wheeler that fulfils the need of every family member. In the year 2006-07, scooters contributed only 7% to the overall 2Wheeler sales, whereas currently, one in every three customers is buying a scooter in north India. With an extensive range of scooters (CLIQ, Dio, Activa 5G, Aviator, Activa-i, Activa 125 and GRAZIA), Honda has anchored the growth of scooterization in Northern region.