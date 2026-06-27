8th-Gen Hyundai Elantra Unveiled: Bigger, Smarter, and Packed With New Tech

When you hear the name Hyundai Elantra, one thing instantly comes to mind. It was one of Hyundai’s premium sedans that stayed on sale in India until 2022. It sat above the Verna and built a loyal fan following over the years. Now, Hyundai has officially revealed the eighth-generation Elantra, also known as the Avante in South Korea, at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show. The sedan now gets a completely different design, a larger body, an all-new cabin and updated petrol and hybrid powertrain options.
The latest model also introduces Hyundai’s new Pleos Connect infotainment system and several advanced safety features.
Bigger Dimensions
The new Elantra has grown in size compared to the older model.
|Dimension
|New Hyundai Elantra
|Length
|4,765 mm
|Width
|1,855 mm
|Height
|1,425 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,750 mm
The longer wheelbase should also give passengers more legroom, especially at the rear.
Exterior Gets A New Identity
The new Elantra looks very different from the outgoing The eighth-generation Elantra brings a radical change in design. It is based on Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language, which gives the sedan a bolder and more premium appearance. Compared to the previous model, the sharp triangular cuts have made way for cleaner surfaces and stronger proportions, helping the car look wider and more planted on the road. Every panel has been redesigned, giving the sedan a stronger road presence.
Some key highlights include:
- Split LED headlamp setup
- T-shaped daytime running lights
- Wide front bumper with sporty design
- Strong shoulder line
- Larger wheel arches
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Smooth sloping roofline
- New T-shaped LED tail lamps
- Integrated boot spoiler
The sharp lines of the previous model have been replaced by a cleaner and more premium appearance.
Cabin Looks More Premium
The interior has received one of the biggest updates. Hyundai has given the dashboard a cleaner layout while keeping physical buttons for important controls. This should make everyday use easier without depending only on the touchscreen.
Features include:
- Up to 14.6-inch touchscreen
- Slim digital instrument display
- Pleos Connect interface
- Ambient lighting
- Dual wireless phone charger
- Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Built-in dashcam
- Digital key
- OTA updates
- 100W USB charging ports
- Powered front seats with memory
- Dual-zone climate control
- 360-degree camera
- Remote parking assist
Safety Gets Better
Hyundai has added several new safety technologies.
The sedan comes with:
- 10 airbags
- ADAS suite
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Smart Cruise Control 2
- Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold
- Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist
The new cruise control system can automatically slow the car in selected areas before returning to the set speed.
Petrol And Hybrid Options
The new Elantra will be available with two engine choices.
|Engine
|Power
|2.0-litre petrol
|149 hp
|1.6-litre hybrid
|157 hp
The hybrid version also gets smarter regenerative braking, predictive hybrid control and a new Stay Mode that allows occupants to use features like climate control and infotainment while the engine remains switched off for a limited time.
What About India?
Hyundai has not announced any plans for the new Elantra in India. The company currently offers the Verna in the sedan segment, while SUVs continue to attract stronger demand. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the new-generation Elantra for the Indian market.