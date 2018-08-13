Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200R Country-Wide Sales To Commence from August 20

Hero MotoCorp is set to commence country-wide sales of its new Xtreme 200R, with dispatches from its factories starting next week (article published on – August 13, 2018). The Xtreme 200R has been priced attractively at INR 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Xtreme 200R is the first motorcycle in its category to offer ABS as a standard safety feature.

The new Xtreme 200R is powered by an all-new performance-oriented BS-IV compliant 200cc engine. The air-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. The bike accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only and reaches a top speed of 114 km/h. The engine also features additional balancers to ensure smooth power delivery by cutting first order vibrations.

Check out a detailed video review of the new Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200R below:

Visually, the new Xtreme 200R features a muscular fuel tank, sporty headlight, eyebrow-shaped LED pilot lamps and LED tail lamp with guide lights, sporty digi-analogue information cluster and attractive dual-tone graphics add to the striking & distinct appeal of the motorcycle. In addition, the bike features a newly designed contoured seat for improved ergonomics and seating comfort for rider and pillion.

The motorcycle will be available in five color schemes –

Panther Black with cool Silver

Panther Black with Red

Sports Red

Charcoal Grey with Orange

Techno Blue

Stopping power is provided by a 276 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle, as aforementioned, comes with ABS system (single-channel) as standard. Other hardware list includes 37mm conventional telescopic front fork, 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear, and 17-inch 130/70 wide rear radial tyre.