Here’s What Each Variant Of The Skoda Slavia Offers

The Skoda Slavia is all set to inject some life into the dying mid-size sedan segment. The Slavia also has big shoes to fill considering that it replaces the Rapid. Priced between ₹10.69 and ₹17.79 lakh, the Slavia offers a range of variants and powertrain combos for everyone. Let’s take a look at what each variant offers:

Active

The Slavia Active is pretty for a base model. The exterior gets 15-inch steel wheels with covers, body coloured door handles, halogen headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillamps. In the interiors, you get a 2-spoke tilt and telescopic steering wheel, height adustable driver’s seat, manual A/C, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, four speakers, rear defogger, ESC, TCs, Multi-collision braking, TPMS, ISOFIX and dual airbags.

Ambition

The mid-spec Ambition variant adds 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, electrically folding ORVMs, front fog lamps, ambient lighting, rear 60:40 split seats, front centre armrest, keyless entry with push button start/stop, automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, 3.5-inch MID, cruise control, 2-USB C-type front and rear, cooled glove box, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless android auto and apple carplay, 8-speakers, hill-hold control and reverse camera. Automatic variants also get paddle shifters.

Style(without sunroof)

The top-end Style adds 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps, 6-airbags, ventilated seats, connected car tech and virtual cockpit display.

Style (with sunroof)

Other than the sunroof, this variant also adds auto-dimming IRVM, Skoda premium sound system and rain-sensing wipers.

Skoda Slavia: A quick recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq.

The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. The Slavia gets two petrol engine options. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.