Trending: 
Tata Altroz Outsells Hyundai i20; Takes A Subtle Dig On Twitter
Home News Here’s How Much Kawasaki Motorcycles Will Cost In India From August 01

Here’s How Much Kawasaki Motorcycles Will Cost In India From August 01

|
Added in: News
Follow Motoroids on Goolge News

The automotive industry is currently divided into two segments: electric and ICE-powered vehicles. While the government and other authorities are trying to make electric vehicles more affordable, rising input costs are forcing manufacturers to increase the prices of their ICE-powered offerings. In the same wake, Kawasaki has rolled out a new price list that will take effect from August 01, 2021. India Kawasaki also stated that anyone who wants to purchase a motorcycle at the former price can do so until August 1, 2021.

Updated price list

Here’s the updated price list:

Kawasaki Price

Here’s a brief comparison of old prices vs new prices according to models:

Ninja series

kawasaki price list

MY2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 (1)

Z series

kawasaki price list 1

2021 kawasaki Z650

Versys series

kawasaki price list 2

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000

 

Vulcan S

kawasaki price list 3

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 (1)

W800

kawasaki price list 4

Kawasaki W800 front quarter

KLX series

kawasaki price list 5

Kawasaki KLX140G India (2)

News
,
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 