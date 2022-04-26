Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Soon-To-Be-Launched Hyundai Ioniq 5!

Hyundai has officially announced that its flagship EV, the Ionic 5 will be coming to India! The EV will go on sale in the second half of 2022 and it is expected to come in via the CBU route. It is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the car manufacturer and based on the OEM’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. We expect the Ioniq 5 to be priced above the ₹50 lakh mark. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about it:

Design

Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat and futuristic. The front design is very minimalistic, with a sharp look and bold character lines on the bonnets. The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out. The lights themselves are solid quadrilateralish, with no curves whatsoever.

The front sets the tone just perfect. The sides are flanked by a set of massive 20” wheels. Yes, 20, the biggest ever on a Hyundai Electric vehicle! It gets cladding on the arches with the alloy design further reminiscing the parametric pixel design language. It also gets flush door handles which keeps the side profile clean. The rear is the same story. It somehow looks a tad bit taller and boxier from the rear. The taillights are a solid rectangle with a pair on either side.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function. The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers. There is a center console that can be slid back and forth which liberates tons of space in the centre. The dashboard is dominated by a pair of 12-inch screens – one for the driver’s display and the other for the infotainment – with both housed in a large piece of glass. In terms of features, it gets an advanced head-up display featuring augmented reality functions, advanced driver assistance features, electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, connected car tech, and ventilated seats.

Powertrain

The Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, with a choice of either a single motor set up or a dual motor set up. The single motor setup offers 167HP of power and 350Nm of torque. The top-spec model of the Ioniq 5 is offered with a dual-motor setup and 72.6 kWh. This setup offers a power output of 298BHP and 605Nm of torque. This model is capable of going from 0 to 100 in just 5.2 seconds. It is based on the E-GMP platform which allows for both 400-volt and 800-volt charging.

Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger. Apart from power the Ioniq 5 also offers an impressive range. EPA has confirmed the range for the Ioniq 5 to be close to 500Km (exact range: 487Km). Having such a range the Ioniq 5 is capable of competing with the likes of Audi RS e-Tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E among many others. This car is also available in an all-wheel-drive version which gives a slightly smaller range of 411Km.