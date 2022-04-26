Hyundai Ioniq 5: What Makes It So Special?

EVs are all the rage around the world currently and every carmaker is trying to push the boundaries when it comes to electric mobility. One such carmaker is Hyundai which has officially announced that its flagship EV, the Ioniq 5, will be coming to India in the second half of 2022. It is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the car manufacturer and it has surely taken the world by a storm. Let’s take a look at what makes the car so special:

Multiple Accolades

The Ioniq 5 has won not 1, not 2, but 7 awards! Some of these include the very prestigious World Car Of The Year 2022 and the World Electric Vehicle Of The Year 2022. The Ioniq 5 went up against a bunch of I.C.E cars and EVs around the world to win these awards. Additionally, the jury consisted of journalists around the world which shows how broadly appealing the Ioniq 5 is. Its design has been praised by critics and many countries like the UK and Germany have named it to be their car of the year too.

5 Star Crash safety rating

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 scored full 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash test. The results are impressive with an 88% Adult Occupant score, 86% Child Occupant score, and 88% Safety Assist score. It gets 7 airbags including a unique center side airbag for added protection. Apart from the electronic aids and 360-degree parking camera, it comes with a host of driver assistance features. It comes with Highway Driving Assist 2 combines Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Lane Following Assist and makes highway driving more convenient. Using the front view camera, radar sensors, and navigation data, HDA 2 controls the speed, direction, and following distance. Additionally, it can assist drivers when changing lanes.

Sustainable and Practical interiors

The Ioniq 5 is 4,635 mm long and the majority of its overall length is represented by the massive wheelbase, stretching at a generous 3,000 mm. Thanks to its architecture, it gets a completely flat floor which liberates tons of space. Thanks to this, it comes with a sliding center console that can be moved back and forth according to one’s needs. The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers. It also boasts of a 531-liter boot space.

Impressive Powertrain

The Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, with a choice of either a single motor set up or a dual motor set up. The single motor setup offers 167HP of power and 350Nm of torque. The top-spec model of the Ioniq 5 is offered with a dual-motor setup and 72.6 kWh. This setup offers a power output of 298BHP and 605Nm of torque. This model is capable of going from 0 to 100 in just 5.2 seconds. It is based on the E-GMP platform which allows for both 400-volt and 800-volt charging.

Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger. Apart from power the Ioniq 5 also offers an impressive range. EPA has confirmed the range for the Ioniq 5 to be close to 500Km (exact range: 487Km). Having such a range the Ioniq 5 is capable of competing with the likes of Audi RS e-Tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E among many others. This car is also available in an all-wheel-drive version which gives a slightly smaller range of 411Km.