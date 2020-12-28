Government of India Extends Validity of Certain Documents Till March 2021

As we near the end of 2020, there are quite a lot of things when we look back. 2021 is highly anticipated and for all the right reasons. 2020 showcased us that there’s a first for everything. In a year of unprecedented lows and tragedy, we stood together. We did fall back but weren’t defeated. And subsequently, talking about December, we are recovering well from the jolt of the pandemic. The automobile was one of the worst-hit sectors and it plummeted down to zero sales in April 2020. But as they say, nothing is permanent.

More details

The Automakers recovered well from April to post good sales numbers, especially during the months of October, November and December, duly assisted by the festive season and the non-availability of new vehicles during the nationwide lockdown.

Now, to make amends for what’s left, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India has announced that the validity of various vehicle documents will be extended until the 31st day of March 2021. This bunch of documents primarily includes the Driver’s license, the vehicle registration certificate ( RC ), permits, fitness certificates and more among others.

This extended validity is brought into effect for only those who had their above-mentioned documents and were all set to expire after the 1st of February 2020. The nationwide lockdown which was implemented in the last week of March 2020, effectively ruled out the need of these documents as everyone was forced into their homes. Thus, to ensure optimum compensation for the loss of validity to the citizens, due to no fault of their own, the Govt has extended the validity on these documents.

Earlier as well, the government had released circulars regarding the same issue wherein each time the validity was extended by a few months until finally, this circular came into effect which further extends the validity until 31st March 2021.

Official statement

“The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, permits etc till March 31, 2021, in the light of the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Ministry has today issued a directory to the states and Union Territory administrations in the regard,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, The Government of India said.